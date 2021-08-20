Missing Marshall: How do Dundee take on Hibs without flying full-back?

How do you solve a problem like Marshall?

No moonbeams or clouds, as the song goes, for Dundee to consider this weekend at home to Hibs.

Rather replacing their suspended left-back Jordan Marshall.

The former Queen of the South man’s constant energy up and down the left flank – harrying attackers and scurrying on his own raids up the pitch – has become an integral part of the way Dundee play.

On top of that, in attack Hibs rely on their strength in the wide areas.

However, after his late red card at Celtic a fortnight ago, Marshall won’t be available for Dens boss James McPake to call on.

Last season Cammy Kerr stepped in as left-back and did a fine job but he remains sidelined with a knee injury.

So how might the Dark Blues manager set his team up without Marshall this weekend?

Corey Panter

The Luton Town man was brought in on loan as defensive cover at left-back but can also play centrally and on the right if needed.

However, inexperienced as the 20-year-old is with only two senior appearances to his name Dundee have taken it slow introducing him.

Panter started and scored against Forfar in the League Cup before setting up a goal in the Challenge Cup against Peterhead.

Coming up against the Hibs attacking line-up will be a massive step up from facing part-time teams, though.

A green left-back facing the electric pace of Martin Boyle is something James McPake may wish to avoid.

Verdict: Unlikely but possible

Jordan McGhee

The player for all positions these days.

McGhee is a central figure in the Dundee midfield now after moving forward from his previous defensive slant.

He has brought energy and drive to the middle of the park.

With Max Anderson returning from his own suspension, though, the Dark Blues have an able replacement.

McGhee has played at left-back in the past, filling in for Marshall in 2019/20, and is as versatile as they come.

His athleticism could well be an asset against the pacey attack Hibs possess.

Verdict: The most likely option

Declan McDaid

McDaid has found game time hard to come by this season but remains a useful option on the flanks for Dundee.

He did come on as cover at left-back against Forfar this season.

Predominantly a winger, the former Ayr man, though, has shown he can do an able job as a wing-back.

Should McDaid be the man to come in, it will likely herald a change in system from the Dark Blues.

McPake hasn’t varied from his tried and tested 4-3-3 for a long time now but has the option of 3-5-2 if he wants it.

At wing-back, McDaid brings ability going forward but also has the energy and work-rate to get back into defensive cover.

Verdict: The least likely of the three