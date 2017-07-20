Missing man Graeme, 62, who frequents pubs in Dundee was last seen in the city

Police are appealing for information to help trace Graeme Leslie, who was last seen in Dundee on Friday, July 14.
The 62-year-old has not been spoken to by his family since.
It is understood he may have been seen at his home at Scotston Place, St Cyrus, during Monday, July 17 by neighbours.
Mr Leslie is known to frequent licensed premises in the Montrose and Dundee areas and officers are appealing for anyone who has seen a man matching his description to get in touch as extensive enquiries continue to establish his whereabouts.
He is described as being white, around 5ft 1, of a stocky build, wears glasses and has a tattoo on his right forearm. It is not known what he might be wearing.
Inspector Megan Heathershaw, who is leading the search, said: “I would appeal to anyone who has seen a man matching the description of Graeme provided to please contact us as soon as possible.
“Likewise I would ask Graeme if he sees our appeal to let police know he is safe and well.
“It has been several days since anyone has spoken to him and our concerns for his safety and well-being are growing.
“Searches involving specialist police teams and the RNLI will take place today along the coastline near Graeme’s home.
“He is known to frequent licensed premises in the Dundee and Montrose areas, so I would urge people frequenting or working in these places to keep an eye out for him.
“Please contact police on 101 with any information as soon as possible.”