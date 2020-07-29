Missing Dundee woman traced safe and well after four days, to delight of city police

A woman who has been missing in Dundee has been traced on the fourth day of looking for her.

Police posted on social media to say Sheenagh Douglas had been traced safe and well, following multiple appeals for information on her whereabouts, after concern was raised for her on Sunday.

A spokesman said today: “We are pleased to confirm that missing person Sheenagh Douglas has now been traced.

“Thank you to everyone who shared or retweeted our appeals or called in with information, your help has been very much appreciated.”