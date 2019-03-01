UPDATE: Missing Dundee boy not seen since last night has been traced

A 14-year-old Dundee boy who went missing last night has been traced.

Whitfield mum Cheryl Johnston 30, a social care worker from Whitfield, made a desperate plea for her son Dane to get in touch.

She said: “I spent the night driving round the streets of Dundee and Monifieth, where he goes to school, searching for him but there was no sign at all.

“I am absolutely desperate. When I call his phone number whoever answers it hangs up.”

A police spokesman says he has now been traced.