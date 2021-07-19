Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Missing Cowdenbeath man traced as public sightings of van lead police to Freuchie

By Katy Scott
July 19, 2021, 2:52 pm Updated: July 19, 2021, 4:47 pm
Police had been searching for Mark Slimming
Police searching for a 39-year-old man reported missing from Cowdenbeath say he has been traced.

Officers had been searching for Mark Slimming, who was last seen driving a work van at around 7.30am on Monday on Watson Street.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Police Scotland can confirm that missing man Mark Slimming has been traced.

‘Located as a direct result of vehicle sightings’

“The 39-year-old from the Cowdenbeath area was last seen at around 7.30am this morning and was traced safely shortly after 3pm in the Freuchie area.

“Officers wish to thank the public for their assistance with our appeals for information.

“Mark was located as a direct result of people reporting sighting of his vehicle which directed officers to him.”