A teenager from Edinburgh who was traced yesterday after being registered missing has now died.

Blake Ross, 13, was reported missing from the Howdenhall area at about 3.15pm on Saturday.

Local officers launched a missing person investigation and he was subsequently discovered on a Lothian Bus at about 4pm on yesterday, having taken unwell.

Blake was known to live with an underlying health condition and was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital where he sadly passed away at about 9pm yesterday.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.

Superintendent Lesley Clark of Edinburgh Division said: “This is a tragic death of a young boy and our thoughts are with Blake’s family at this very difficult time.

“In the coming days and weeks we will be working with our relevant partners to support his loved ones and provide them with all the necessary support and assistance they require.

“In addition, we will be continuing to conduct our investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding Blake’s death and submit our findings to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with information regarding Blake’s movements between the afternoon of Saturday 11th February and Monday 13th February to contact us on 101.”