Missing Angus teen Chenai Clements traced safe and well

Police have said an Angus teenager who went missing over the weekend has been found safe and well.

Police Scotland had appealed for the public’s help to trace 15-year-old Chenai Clements who had gone missing from her home in Forfar.

She had been reported missing in the early hours of Sunday after failing to return to her home address.

It was believed she had travelled to Dundee and may still have been in the city or in the Carnoustie area in the company of other teenagers.

In an update on Monday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said Chenai had been traced safe and well.