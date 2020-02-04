Missing Angus pensioner traced safe and well by Police Scotland

A pensioner reported missing from Forfar who was thought to have travelled to Dundee has been found safe and well.

Police had appealled for information in tracing the 75-year-old, who had last been seen on Sunday morning in the Angus town.

A police spokesman said today: “Brian Keil from Forfar has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to all who shared and retweeted our appeal, and also to those who called in with information.

“Your help has been invaluable and very much appreciated.”