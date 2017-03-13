Officers in Irvine, Ayrshire, are seeking the assistance of the public to trace 28 year-old Samuel Townsley.

Samuel Townsley was last seen in Union Street, Glasgow, on Wednesday October 19 2016 and he was reported missing to police on Thursday January 26 2017.

He is described as white, around 5ft 3 inches in height and of stocky build with very short brown hair.

Tayside Police’s Facebook page says he could be in Dundee.

Inspector Jim McMillan of Irvine Police Station said: “Enquiries are underway to try and locate Mr Townsley.

“It is not unusual for him to go off by himself for weeks at a time and not maintain contact with his family or friends.

“His family has contacted police as they haven’t heard from him since October, and are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

“He has no fixed address and is known to travel to travel to Renfrewshire, Dunbartonshire, Lanarkshire, Glasgow City Centre and the Grangemouth and Falkirk areas.

“We are appealing to anyone with information on Samuel’s whereabouts to contact us, and we would also appeal to Samuel himself to make contact with police to let us know he is safe and well.”

Mr William Townsley, Samuel’s dad, said, “Although it’s not unusual for Sammy to not be in touch for a while, he has never left it this long.

“He’s always given us a phone to let us know that all is well.

“I know that he does have a somewhat chaotic lifestyle but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s my son and along with his family, we are very worried about him.

“We’ve been in contact with other friends and family to see if he’s been in contact with them and no one appears to have seen him.

“Sammy does travel around quite a bit and I’m hoping that someone, somewhere, has seen him or heard from him.

“Please get in touch with the police as we’ve now become very concerned and we just want to know that he’s safe.”

Anyone with information should contact officers through 101.