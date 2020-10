A teenage girl reported missing from the Dundee area has been found safe and well.

Lauren Poynter, 19, was last seen in Dundee city centre at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Posting on social media on Friday afternoon a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that Lauren Poynter, 19, reported missing from Dundee, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”