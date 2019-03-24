Sunday, March 24th 2019 Show Links
Missing 14-year-old who vanished in Fife two days ago is safe and well, say police

by Steven Rae
March 24, 2019, 9:39 pm
A missing teenager has been found safe and well, police in Fife have confirmed.

Fourteen-year-old Georgina Bonnet went missing from her Kirkcaldy on Friday afternoon.

A force spokesman confirmed at 7.30pm on Sunday that she had been located. “Fife Police wish to thank the public for all their assistance,” he said.

