Missing 14-year-old who vanished in Fife two days ago is safe and well, say police

A missing teenager has been found safe and well, police in Fife have confirmed.

Fourteen-year-old Georgina Bonnet went missing from her Kirkcaldy on Friday afternoon.

Missing Person Georgia Bonnet has been located safe and well. Fife Police wish to thank the public for all their assistance https://t.co/t91aQgOfKl — Glenrothes Police (@GlenrothesPol) March 24, 2019

A force spokesman confirmed at 7.30pm on Sunday that she had been located. “Fife Police wish to thank the public for all their assistance,” he said.