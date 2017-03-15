A Dundee woman said she was “delighted” after securing a top 10 finish in this month’s Miss Galaxy Scotland finals.

Rebeka Percival, 22, from Downfield, fourth from right in picture, had already secured the title of Miss Dundee Galaxy, before travelling to Lancashire to compete for crown of Miss Galaxy Scotland.

The former Baldragon pupil competed with 20 other glamorous females for the coveted prize.

Rebeka, who finished in seventh place, said she learned a lot from the experience, and has vowed to compete for the title again.

She said: “It was a fabulous event.

“I came seventh so it was a big achievement.”