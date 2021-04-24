Misery for motorists and tailbacks of over five miles on busy Fife road

Motorists in north east Fife are facing road misery and and tailbacks stretching back over five miles caused by ongoing road works.

Standing traffic and queues have formed on the A91 between St Andrews and Guardbridge as major resurfacing work continues.

Long tailbacks were reported to be building up from around 9am Saturday as people look to make the most of the good weather and easing of travel restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stagecoach East Scotland has warned it’s customers of at least 30 minute delays on its services to and from St Andrews.

Tailbacks for those heading to St Andrews on the A91 are now reported to be stretching back around five miles reaching as far as Leuchars.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes as roadworks are expected to continue throughout the weekend.