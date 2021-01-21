A teenage mixed martial artist who put a police officer’s life in danger with a potentially lethal chokehold has been placed on a curfew for a year.

Burly police officer Graeme Hunter had to fight for his life as Mirko Novansky pinned him to the ground and severely restricted his breathing.

Novansky, 18, pinned the 16 stone officer to the ground by wrapping his legs around his neck and forcing him to gasp for air.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that PC Hunter – who is several inches taller and five stone heavier than his assailant – had been left traumatised by the near death experience.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told the court that Novansky ran off from outside a bar when he saw the police officer and his colleague so they gave chase.

She said: “One officer couldn’t keep up and fell behind in the foot chase. PC Hunter, who is six foot two and 16 stone, caught up and put his hands round the accused’s waist.

“His momentum put them over a fence and both ended up on the ground. The accused wrapped his legs around the officer’s neck from behind.

“His breathing was restricted and he could feel the accused punching him on the head. He was unable to access his personal protective equipment because it was on his front and he was being held face down.

“It was a mixed martial arts manoeuvre and he formed the opinion the accused was well versed with the technique.

“He struggled to get him under control due to the restriction on his windpipe. He tried to shout out. Initially his colleague could not locate them.

“Then he could hear PC Hunter groaning and shouting. As he arrived he observed the accused violently struggling with his colleague. He pulled him off and handcuffed him.

“PC Hunter was coughing, struggling for breath and visibly shaken. The mode of the assault had the potential to cause death had the officer not struggled as well as he did.”

She told the court that Novansky applied “severe force” to the officer’s neck in a move which had put his life in danger.

“The officer suffered significant impact on his physical and emotional wellbeing,” Miss Bell said.

When he was questioned by police, Novansky said: “I did it and I’m sorry.”

Novansky, 18, Fintry Road, Dundee, admitted assaulting and injuring PC Graeme Hunter in Fintry Drive on 27 April 2019. He admitted struggling with him, placing legs around his neck and restricting his breathing and repeatedly punching him on the head to his injury and to the danger of his life.

Sheriff Thomas Hughes placed Novansky on a Restriction of Liberty Order for a 12-month period yesterday.

