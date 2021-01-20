‘Miracle’ as thieves cheat death trying to steal 11,000 volt cables from ex-NATO base in Kinross-shire

Police have said it was a “miracle” that nobody was killed in a failed heist at a decommissioned NATO spy base in Perthshire which caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Officers have confirmed that crooks illegally entered the radar base at Balado, dubbed “The Golf Ball” due to its distinctive shape, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The brazen thieves attempted to steal live wires at the former base, which is currently on the market for £750,000.

Police say it was a miracle that nobody was injured in the unsuccessful raid which left the premises in need of thousands of pounds worth of repairs.

The entire compound is surrounded by a burglar-proof double layered security fence and still contains an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile warning radar.

A police spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating an incident which happened at the former radar station at Balado near Kinross (the ‘Golf Ball’ building).

“Sometime before 4.30am on January 19, the building was broken into and electrical cables were cut with the intent to steal them.

“As is the case with many buildings which are thought to be empty or disused, the cables were still live.

“These cables were carrying 11,000 volts, and it can only be described as miraculous that nobody was killed or seriously injured in carrying out this incredibly dangerous act.

“Their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful as nothing appears to have been stolen, however the damage caused has been valued as well into four figures.”