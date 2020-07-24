‘Minority of idiots’: Monifieth residents struggle with aggressive teenagers

A fed up Monifieth man has told how a group of teens attacked him after he asked them to stop rampaging through his street.

Teenagers have been causing regular problems in and around Maule Street in recent weeks as they vandalise property, leave smashed glass lying on grass and in streets and even assault members of the public.

The man, who lives nearby, claimed the group of teenage boys assaulted him after he asked them to stop thudding his window.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“It’s been a periodic problem for a while now, since lockdown restrictions were lifted,” he said.

“Sometimes, kids will walk by and tap on the window, but the other week someone rammed it really hard.

“I went out to try and discourage them, and one assaulted me, another threatened me with a glass bottle that he had in his hand.

“There were about four kids in their late teens. One of them punched me, then he kicked me and I fell over onto the road.

“They then just walked away back towards the town centre.”

© Google

The man was mostly unharmed but was left with bruising on his side

He added: “It has got worse over the last few months. About once a week someone bangs on the windows.

“One of the houses down the road has a slate roof, and one night I saw a boy just standing on it, pulling the tiles off.

“It’s really disappointing, because this is a nice area.

“It’s really just since lockdown started, they’re coming out, getting their hands on some drink and going down to the beach.

“After a few drinks they come back up here and carry out their anti-social behavior. I have a young son who wants to kick a football about and he doesn’t feel safe going out.”

Monifieth Athletic Football Club have also had issues with vandalism and littering recently, slamming a minority of “idiots” causing issues in the area.

A post on the club’s Facebook page said: “As lockdown restrictions have eased over the last few weeks, we are delighted to have begun training again.

“Unfortunately the removal of restrictions has seen a rise in antisocial behaviour by groups of youths throughout Monifieth with instances of littering, vandalism and abusive behaviour.

“This is taking place in the village, the parks, the beach and at the pitches.

“Only today, there was more damage done to the fence at the pitches, after bottles were deliberately smashed on the pitches last week.

“This is undoing all the hard work put in by volunteers to make sure we had great facilities to use when we returned to training, not to mention the danger to anyone using the pitches and surrounding area.

“We know it is a minority of idiots who are destroying and damaging property and the incidents have been reported to the police.”