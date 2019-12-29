Calum Woodger: ‘Minor deals could be major game-changer for Dundee and United’

As we approach the opening of the January transfer window, both city clubs find themselves in a decent position.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t work still to be done when the winter window opens on Wednesday.

Dundee United have already signalled some of their movements with defender Troy Brown set to leave as his short-term deal comes to an end.

Youngster Scott Banks will be allowed to sign a pre-contract elsewhere after he turned down a new deal at Tannadice, with English Premier League outfit Crystal Palace credited with an interest.

Kid attacker Logan Chalmers will get the chance to shine some more at Championship level when he hooks up at Arbroath on loan until the end of the season.

While fellow-young attacker Declan Glass will be able to prove himself in the second tier as he returns from a successful spell at League Two Cove Rangers.

On top of those switches, United will hope to add one or two more – with boss Robbie Neilson stating a midfielder and an attacker are on his shopping list.

Despite initial interest, the Terrors boss has ruled out a move for Raith Rovers’ teen sensation Kieron Bowie.

Part of the reason for that is Premiership quality is what they are looking for – with names like St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn linked with the Tannadice club.

Those kind of small additions could be important in getting the Tangerines over the line as they make their final push towards the Championship title.

On top of that, keeping their star talent Lawrence Shankland will be key.

Over the road at Dens Park, Dundee boss James McPake is targeting quality additions to add to the work already done by himself and the club in the summer.

The Dark Blues pulled off some impressive deals in James’ first window as manager with the likes of Jordan McGhee, Graham Dorrans and Declan McDaid adding quality and experience to their pool.

And they’ll be looking for the same again as they aim to secure a play-off spot, preferably by finishing second.

At the top of his shopping list will be cover in defence, preferably someone who can play across the back four as the Dee continue to look shaky and short in that area.

Likewise goes for the wide areas, with McDaid the only real recognised first-team winger.

With Josh McPake out injured, cover and competition for McDaid will be almost certainly be sought.