Minister hears about £10m investment in Dundee Port

The Port of Dundee welcomed the Scottish Minister for Business, Innovation and Energy, Paul Wheelhouse MSP, to hear about the £10 million investment programme to create a hub for future North Sea oil and gas operations and offshore wind projects.

The minister was briefed on the £10m quay extension, which will feature the UK’s strongest quayside specifically designed to equip the port to handle the large-scale loads demanded during both decommissioning and renewables projects.

Commenting on the visit, Stuart Wallace, chief operating officer at Forth Ports (owners of the Port of Dundee), said: “We were pleased to welcome the minister to Dundee.

“It was a pleasure to brief him on the substantial private investment we are making at the port.

“Dundee is optimally placed to accommodate a significant share of North Sea decommissioning work and offshore wind projects due to its proximity to the North Sea, rail and road links, port facilities, its on-site supply chain and the city’s skilled workforce.”

Mr Wheelhouse said: “The decision by Forth Ports to invest £10m in Dundee’s quayside was a vote of confidence in the city and the wider area.

“The investment will deliver important infrastructure improvements, allowing Dundee to seize its share of the major economic opportunities that both decommissioning and offshore wind projects represent for Scotland.”