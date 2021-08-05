Minimum wage: Dunkeld House Hotel among Tayside firms ordered to reimburse workers by HMRC

A luxury Perthshire hotel is among four firms in Tayside named as failing to pay workers the minimum wage.

HMRC carried out an investigation and found £31,000 was owed to 209 workers across Scotland.

The breaches took place between 2013 and 2018.

Dunkeld House Hotel LLP Hospitality – which operates the four-star venue in Perthshire – has been ordered to pay workers £1,322.