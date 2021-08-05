News / Local / Perthshire Minimum wage: Dunkeld House Hotel among Tayside firms ordered to reimburse workers by HMRC By Steven Rae August 5, 2021, 3:25 pm Updated: August 5, 2021, 4:05 pm Dunkeld House Hotel. A luxury Perthshire hotel is among four firms in Tayside named as failing to pay workers the minimum wage. HMRC carried out an investigation and found £31,000 was owed to 209 workers across Scotland. The breaches took place between 2013 and 2018. Dunkeld House Hotel LLP Hospitality – which operates the four-star venue in Perthshire – has been ordered to pay workers £1,322. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe