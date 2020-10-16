Mine’s a Pint: Pubs claim thirsty punters from Central Belt travelling to Dundee for a drink

Punters unable to go for a pint in the Central Belt have been travelling to Dundee to quench their thirst, according to local pubs.

One bar, near the train station, said as much as 10% of its customers were from areas under tougher restrictions.

Currently pubs and restaurants are closed in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Forth Valley, Lothian and Ayrshire and Arran health board areas.

The situation has led to some travelling as far afield as Blackpool to enjoy a cold one, but Dundee’s publicans have also confirmed that staff have noticed an influx of punters from the Central Belt when taking contact details for track and trace purposes.

Joe Rodger, general manager at the Dynamo Dundee on Union Street, said: “Since Friday of last week I reckon we’ve had 10% of our sales from people coming from the central area.

“Some folk have sat down and ordered a drink before letting slip they’ve not had a pint in a few days due to the lockdown in Edinburgh.

“There have also been instances of people phoning us advising they are coming off the train and they are looking to book a table.

“The Licensing Scotland Officer (LSO) guidance in place hasn’t changed from before lockdown essentially.

“You can ask people what pubs they have been to before arriving or refuse to serve them a drink if they’ve had too much but legally that’s all we can do – so it does pose a problem.”

Joe said the pub had experienced similar issues when Aberdeen had stricter measures imposed on it.

He added: “It was the same thing we encountered when Aberdeen went into lockdown as well, there was an influx of trade coming from there too.

“It has taken me aback a bit when people have revealed where they are from, at present we are going to continue to follow the guidance from the LSO and the Scottish Government that’s currently in place for the hospitality sector.”

One local punter who first raised concerns to the Evening Telegraph this week about the ongoing problem said another local pub had also encountered similar issues.

Increased trade had reportedly left staff “overwhelmed” before a staff member began refusing their custom in the outdoor drinking area.

He added: “One staff member took my details for track and trace told me the amount of people he had with Edinburgh and Glasgow postal code was incredible.

“It was getting to the stage that he was refusing to serve them as it was becoming overwhelming.

“There is a need to police those people from Scottish hotspots traveling to safer areas like Dundee – there should be a travel ban.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government confirmed people living in the Central Belt “should not travel” out with their area.

He added: “As the first minister repeated on Thursday, people living in the Central Belt should not travel out of their own area unless they really need to. Anyone with concerns can contact their local authority.”