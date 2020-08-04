Video: Dundee car wash owners appeal for info as vehicles smashed up in ‘planned’ attack

The owners of a car wash on the Kingsway are appealing for information on two thugs who smashed up high-end performance cars with bricks in a late-night vandalism spree.

The Mercedes Benz CLK 280 coupe and BMW Z3 convertible suffered chips, dents and smashed windscreens at the hands of the two yobs, who are seen on CCTV running away from the Aqua Car Wash after carrying out the seemingly targeted attack.

In all, the damage caused is believed to exceed £2,000, with the BMW requiring a complete bonnet replacement. Those responsible are yet to be identified.

Police have confirmed they are looking into the incident, and are looking into suggestions that the attack was pre-planned and that a third man may have acted as a lookout prior to the attack taking place.

Footage captured 15 minutes before the attack took place on the evening of Tuesday July 28 shows a man in a white jacket, dark trousers and white shoes appearing to loiter within the car wash, which sits on the Kingsway beside the Strathmartine Roundabout.

This wasn’t just two lads walking along smashing windows. It feels like they were waiting for the right moment.” Aqua Car Wash spokesman

Two men are then seen to hurl a brick each at the cars at around 10.30pm before leaping over a low fence and running off.

The owners of the Aqua Car Wash, which only re-opened to customers two weeks ago following lockdown, are offering a £500 reward for any information that leads to the conviction of those involved.

A spokesman for the car wash slammed the act as “mindless vandalism” which appeared to have been pre-planned.

He added: “This was definitely a planned attack. Around 15 minutes before there is a man there who we believe was acting as a lookout.

“This wasn’t just two lads walking along smashing windows. It feels like they were waiting for the right moment. They have come along specifically to do this.”

The car wash can be contacted on 01382 818185.

In the meantime, police are understood to be conducting inquiries later this week, seeking CCTV from other local businesses and appealing to local residents along the Kingsway for witness accounts.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report on Wednesday, 29 July, of two car windscreens being vandalised at a business premises on Kingsway West, Dundee, overnight. Enquiries are ongoing.”