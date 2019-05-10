‘Mindless’ graffiti appears on Dundee street once again

A Hilltown resident has slammed “mindless” vandals who have scrawled graffiti at the entrance of her close.

Sara Whitefield believes the blue ink was etched on the wall at some point on Monday.

She said the neighbouring post office on Strathmartine Road, near the junction with Hill Street, appeared to have been targeted during the same incident.

She said: “When I came home on Sunday night there was no sign of any this.

“I can only assume it’s happened on Monday.

“There is a bus stop directly outside the door, so it’s maybe been people with spray cans who’ve been waiting on a service.

“I’ve been living here for about a year and this is the first bit of bother I’ve had in that time.

“There have been issues in the past with people using the close as a toilet on their way down the road.”

The incident comes after the Tele reported nearby Scott Brothers Butchers was targeted in a similar incident on Sunday night.

Vandals spray-painted the new shop front shortly before the company’s £15,000 revamp was to be completed.

Sara, 43, added: “I wasn’t aware of the incident at Scott Brothers.

“I noticed the post office had been sprayed in red ink, which also appears to be new.

“The block I live in is a mixture of Hillcrest residents and owners, as far as I’m aware.

“I haven’t spoke to any other tenants regarding this vandalism but it is absolutely mindless.

“I don’t think anyone has contacted the police, but I do plan to make Hillcrest aware of the incident.

“Maybe if it was a Banksie we wouldn’t have bothered so much about it but it is just a scrawl that looks to have been done in a hurry.”

Another person waiting for a bus labelled it an “eyesore”.

He said: “We really have seen some great murals in the city recently.

“There are areas where graffiti artists can go and express themselves.

“This is nothing more than a mindless tag.

“There are new houses just being built across the road, it isn’t great to see this.”