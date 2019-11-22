Mindless fly-tipping proving to be a scourge for Dundee’s Camperdown Park

Dog walkers have hit out at the level of mindless fly-tipping being carried out at Camperdown Park.

A burnt-out sofa, plastic bottles and beer cans, along with household furniture such as wooden cabinets and a high chair are among the items that have been dumped in the grounds of the public park which is close to the entrance off Liff Road.

Dog walkers revealed that, although they were annoyed with the level of rubbish strewn around the park, the issue is a common occurrence in the area.

Rita Ingles, who walks her dog in Camperdown, pointed to the regularity of rubbish collections by the local authorities as to the reason why fly tipping might be on the increase in the City of Discovery.

She said: “We don’t use here very often but rubbish in general is something you come across when your out walking your dog.

“I think an explanation might be the cut backs by the council when it comes to waste collection.

“And I think it could get even worse when they introduce the permit charge for the brown bins that you use to dispose your garden waste.

“There could be a problem with people who don’t want to pay it.”

Another dog walker, who did not wish to give his name, praised the maintenance of the park but admitted the dumping of rubbish is something which he had noticed.

He added:“I think Camperdown is a great park but fly tipping is certainly something that goes on.”

The Lord Provost, Ian Borthwick – who represents the Strathmartine ward which the country park falls under – was also among those who criticised the actions of those who left the items on the outskirts of the area.

He branded the actions of those responsible as a “disgrace” and insisted he’d be looking to get to the bottom of the problem – and how to solve it.

Mr. Borthwick said: “This action is a disgrace and should be condemned.

“But it’s unfortunately something which is on the increase and it detracts from these areas.

“I will be making enquiries as to the extent of the problem and what can be done to reduce this in this area.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman called on those who come into contact with abandoned rubbish to contact the local authority.

He said: “So called fly tipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does it is also acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the Procurator Fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000.

“You can report fly tipping on the council’s website.”