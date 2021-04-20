Million of pounds could be spent on improving fire safety at Dundee multis

New plans could see millions of pounds spent on improving fire safety measures in multis across Dundee.

Councillors will be asked at the Neighbourhood Services Committee next Monday to approve £4.2 million of fire safety improvements at the blocks of flats.

The enhancements will include the installation of new fire doors in communal areas and new door sets for individual flats.

Neighbourhood Services Convener, councillor Anne Rendall, said: “We continue to prioritise our tenants’ safety as we maintain the highest standards in our housing.

“These latest fire safety improvement works are part of a comprehensive plan to continue that.

“The acquisition of new high-quality fire doors for flats and communal areas will help to minimise the risk and spread of fire in properties.

“Our continued work with the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service has allowed us to carry out additional safety checks to our high-rise properties ensuring effective housekeeping and tenant safety.

“Home fire safety visits and detailed safety information has been provided in order to inform and reassure our multi-storey tenants.”

‘The improvements will make a difference’

The works, if approved, will begin in August this year and will be completed by December 2022.

Labour councillor Charlie Malone added: “The Labour group and I welcome the proposal to improve the fire safety regime in multis and, the improvements to landings and lighting.

“Obviously the committee will need to agree the proposal which the Labour Group will discuss, post Grenfell it is something we have campaigned for.

“I have been calling for investments in the ward multis for some time. I am sure residents will welcome this but it should be seen in the context of poor living conditions the residents have dealt with for years.

“All we need now are proposals to reinstate the withdrawn concierge services, it is not just fire risk but the risk to community cohesiveness of anti social behaviour.”

When a fire is reported at any of the city multis, Scottish Fire and Rescue are required to send multiple appliances.

Two people were injured in a fire at Pitalpin Court on Coupar Angus Road last December.

They were among eight residents who had to be rescued by firefighters during the blaze on the eighth floor, which officers feared was started deliberately.

‘Anything to improve safety is welcomed’

Gill Webster, of the Bottom of the Hill Focus Group at the Hilltown multis, has said news of improvement works is “brilliant.”

“The thought of being stuck in your flat during a fire in the multis is terrifying,” she added.

“The lifts obviously go off during a fire and for the elderly and families with young children to have to get themselves down several flights of stairs if there is a fire in the building is really scary.

“I’ve been told to stay put and sit on my bed in the event of a fire and wait for the fire brigade.

“The thought of having to sit and wait to be rescued is dreadful.

“Anything they can do to improve fire safety in the multis will be hugely welcomed by all the residents.”