MILLENNIUM MANAGERS: Houston gives United cup glory and Rae takes helm at Dundee

The 21st century is not yet 20-years-old but, between them in that time, Tannadice Street rivals Dundee and Dundee United have managed to work their way through 23 managers.

Dens Park and Tannadice.That astonishing turnover rate tells you one thing – the past nineteen-and-a-half years at Dens Park and Tannadice have been turbulent.

With so much going on behind the scenes, it’s arguably not surprising many managers have struggled to assemble teams capable of sustaining success over a prolonged period.

Tonight, Tele Sport continues its five-part series on the city's 'Millennium Managers', looking at those who have steered the city's 'Twa Teams' since the year 2000.

We look at Peter Houston leading United to cup glory, and how Alex Rae’s fared as he took on the manager’s job at Dens.

