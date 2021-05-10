Mill o’ Mains Pavilion: Funding approved for £3m community facility

A new £3m replacement community facility at Mill o’ Mains primary school has been approved by Dundee City Council, after the pavilion was destroyed in a fire.

Councillors voted to approve the new facility at the City Development Committee, which would replace the Mill o’ Mains pavilion, which burned down in 2017.

The pavilion was a hub of activity, which also served as a food bank, for local residents.

Playgroups, breakfast and lunch clubs were held the Mill O’ Mains Community Pavilion.

The original building was torn down just weeks after the fire.

However, the new proposal will see community services be reinstated with an extension at the primary school.

The extension will offer out of hours access to facilities, including a refurbished gym hall, stage and changing facilities.

Steven Rome, depute convener of the city development committee, said: “I’m very pleased to see this work coming forward tonight.

“The extension will provide a modern, accessible space for community use.

“The improvements that are being brought forward, including the boilers, kitchen facilities and new roof, will be better for the environment as well as being a fantastic resource for local groups.”

Upgrade

The work, which will cost £3,264,506, will include the building of a 380 square metre community extension with two linked multi-purpose rooms, alterations to form a new entrance and multi-purpose space, new toilets, out of hours access to the refurbish assembly/gym, stage and changing facilities.

Work is expected to start in late May and will take around nine months to complete.

Work would also be carried out to improve the school’s kitchen and dining area, roof upgrades and maintenance on the ventilation and boiler systems.