Mill o’ Mains helps vulnerable by showing coronavirus the red card

Community leaders in Mill o’ Mains have come up with a unique way of finding out if people are safe or in need of help.

Normally clutched by referees on a football pitch, Mill o’ Mains has seized a coloured card method for an altogether different purpose.

Yvonne Mullen, group leader at Mill o’ Mains Pavilion Group, explained: “We wanted to think of a way of ensuring that people were okay.

“The idea is that if anyone is in need of help they just put their red card in their window.

“However, if they are okay they can use the green card and let volunteers know that all is well.

“We thought this was a great way of quickly finding out how everyone was without the need for actually going to their doors.”

Yvonne said that so far the group had distributed around a dozen cards to the most vulnerable people they were aware of but hoped to be able to extend the scheme.

She said: “Everyone in Mill o’ Mains is trying to do their bit to help their neighbours.

“Many have volunteered to help with shopping, collecting prescriptions and running any other errands that might be needed etc.

“We’ve also got the rainbow scheme going in the area which gives everyone something cheerful to look out for. It also means that people are waving to each other

“We have drawn about 40 so far and distributed them to local elderly and vulnerable people.”

Yvonne said another local initiative has involved activity packs for local children unable to go to school.

She said: “There’s loads of stuff to keep them entertained and give them something to do.

“There is a real strong community feel up here and we’ll all pull together to get through this current crisis.”

A new group has also formed in the area, called Friends of Mill o’ Mains, to help out with any volunteering duties that were needed.

“They are just new but doing a great job so far and are a great asset to the area,” said Yvonne.

