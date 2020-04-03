Mill o’ Mains community rallies to provide free meals to Dundee kids this Easter

Dozens of school children in Mill o’ Mains will get a free lunch for a fortnight thanks to two local groups’ efforts to battle the coronavirus crisis.

During the Easter holidays Dundee Bairns normally supplies hundreds of free meals to kids across the city, and this year community volunteers are making sure Mill o’ Mains’ kids don’t miss out.

The pavilion was badly damaged by a fire in July 2017, and the city council was left with no option but to tear the remains of the building down.

Yvonne Mullen of the Mill o’ Mains Pavilion Group said: “We don’t even have a building to do this in because we have still not got a replacement pavilion.

“However, we have set up a gazebo and we are inviting families to come along here to get their kid’s free lunches.”

Yvonne said the group had put numerous safety measures in place, including hand sanitisers, gloves and aprons and would ensure that everyone kept two metres apart.

She added: “The volunteers are also going to be dressing up, just to make it more fun for everyone and cheer everyone up a bit.”

The move comes as childrens’ charities report a surge in referrals for emergency support from families struggling to cope with the financial fall-out from Covid-19 restrictions.

Yvonne said: “The kids would normally be getting their meals from Dundee Bairns during the Easter Holidays so we want to keep this going as much as possible,

“Many families will need this more than ever now. We are pulling together as a community to help everyone we can during this current crisis.”

Yvonne said the group’s efforts would ensure around 45 meals would be delivered to Mill o Mains by Dundee Bairns every day.

Any meals not distributed at the end of each lunch time would not be wasted.

Yvonne said: “Any meals that are left we will hand out to others in the community who might be in need, including the elderly.

“Everyone in Mill o’ Mains is really pulling together to look our for each other and we will do that for as long as we can.”

She added: “We have set our gazebo up in the car park at the Foula Terrace care home.

“It isn’t ideal but we have nowhere else to go. Hopefully the weather will be kind to us all week.”

