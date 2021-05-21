The manager of a Perth milkshake bar has been banned from the road again after being caught behind the wheel while disqualified.

Israr Ulhaq, the boss at Bridgend dessert parlour Holy Shake, was caught by police while driving through Perth last year.

In December 2018, Ulhaq was handed a year-long driving ban after being caught racing to deliver ice creams to customers across the Fair City before they melted.

Ulhaq drove while uninsured after a delivery driver’s car broke down and was fined and handed six penalty points in the Justice of the Peace Court.

He already had nine points at that stage, taking him above the threshold for a ban.

The 30-year-old asked for the case to be deferred so he could consult a solicitor and an exceptional hardship hearing was fixed.

Six months later, he failed to convince a court that he would suffer exceptional hardship and the ban was upheld.

It was due to expire on June 10 2020, but Ulhaq, of Strathmore Street, pled guilty to driving his wife’s black Ford through Perth.

At around 3.15pm on March 26 2020, a pair of police officers on routine mobile patrol saw father-of-two Ulhaq driving along the Glasgow Road.

‘Persistent’ offending

Perth Sheriff Court heard Ulhaq is the only manager at the Main Street shake bar which employs four people.

He pled guilty to driving on while disqualified.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio noted that Ulhaq had a “steady trickle” of road traffic offences. Ulhaq’s defence solicitor acknowledged that his client’s record “does him no favours.”

The Sheriff said: “You have plead guilty to a charge of driving while disqualified.

“You are someone who has a record which shows persistent, not the most serious, but persistent road traffic offending.

“These are crimes the court takes seriously.”

The Sheriff stated he “didn’t think he could refrain” from banning Ulhaq again.

Ulhaq was disqualified for four months and fined £1,000, which he has two months to pay.