This has been a significant year for Verdant Works — in more ways than one.

Not only did the visitor attraction celebrate 20 years since opening its doors for tours but there was a major extension and upgrade of the premises.

The High Mill building officially opened to the public in March, providing a major boost to the museum’s floor space.

Forming the oldest section of the old mill, it dates back to 1833.

Having long been in a state of disrepair, at one point the A-listed building was tipped for redevelopment into flats.

The £2.9 million renovation, partly supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, restored the Gothic cast iron roof trusses to their former glory.

The revamped building, complete with new roof and windows, celebrates the scale of the architecture and also doubles as Verdant Works’ exhibition space.

That space includes the “Red Box” learning pod, where groups meet to take part in heritage-based activities, and a History Hub for family and local history research.

The new High Mill also provides event space which is available for hiring out, as well as a place for engineering and architecture-related exhibits, including the prized Boulton and Watt steam engine.

The engine is one of only five of its kind surviving in the UK and is on loan from Dundee City Council through a partnership with Leisure & Culture Dundee.

It is typical of the type of engine used in the textile mills of the 1800s — the only surviving Watt engine that worked in Scotland and the only one that remains close to its original place of working.

Another boost came to Verdant Works when it was named Scotrail Best Visitor Attraction in the Central, Fife and Tayside regional final of the Scottish Thistle Awards.

It beat off stiff competition from Balgove Larder in Fife and The Helix, home to the Kelpies, in what is widely regarded as the Oscars of Scottish tourism. Such is the wide scope of Verdant Works’ exhibits that it has established itself not only as a history of jute making but a slice of Dundee.

Louisa Attaheri, curator at Dundee Heritage Trust (DHT), said: “The jute era wasn’t just about producing jute. Dundee was for a long time a one-industry city.

“By the turn of the century, the industry employed more than 50,000 people in more than 100 mills. That had a knock-on effect on housing, politics and health.

“At Verdant Works, we’re using jute as the basis to explore many socio-economic issues so it’s really a museum of social history as much as it is an industrial textile museum.”

There’s also the fact that the museum was opened with the public’s help, with most of the items being donated by residents of Dundee back in 1996.

Anna Murray of DHT said: “Just as jute was Dundee’s industry, Verdant Works is Dundee’s museum. But it’s also a place for out-of-towners and tourists from further afield.”

Meantime, the popularity of Verdant Works is being boosted by a general resurgence of interest in eco-friendly materials like jute.

Louise said: “We’re seeing a shift all over the country, including Dundee, in the use of natural materials. Jute is being used in a wide of range of products such as bags for life which we sell in our shop here at Verdant Works.

“Next year you can expect more from the Memory Exchange, and collaboration over textile exhibitions with some of Dundee’s contemporary artists.

“It’s as important for Verdant Works to look to the future as it is to celebrate the past. With jute having been so much part of the fabric of Dundee, it’s our job to provide a snapshot of that time for generations to come. It’s important to keep the heritage alive for those people who haven’t directly worked in the mills, and to continue to do so.”

Dundee Heritage Trust is the only independent charity in Scotland operating two five-star rated museums — Verdant Works and Discovery Point and RRS Discovery.

Between the two locations, the trust welcomes more than 190,000 visitors a year.

