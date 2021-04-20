Miles for Maggie’s cycle by Strathallan schoolboy pedals cash for cancer charity

A Perthshire pupil pedalled over 200 miles in March for a cancer charity.

Hunter Stevens, 11, of Strathallan Prep School, raised over £1,900 for Maggie’s Highlands cancer caring centre in Inverness.

He completed the challenge with his family, including father Quintin as he prepared to take on the Maggie’s 500 Challenge later this year.

This tough test of cycling endurance will see Quintin climb the equivalent height of Mount Everest over 500 miles of trails and roads in the Cairngorms National Park.

Hunter, from Inverness, said: “I’m so delighted to have completed my challenge to cycle 200 miles in March for Maggie’s Highlands.

“Maggie’s is a really important charity for me and my family.

“It’s great to be able to raise money for them when other fundraising events have been put on hold due to Covid restrictions.

“I can’t wait to see what my dad does and cheer him on in September.”

Maggie’s Highlands provides free care and support to over 11,000 people each year, and is a cause close to Hunter’s heart.

Based in the grounds of Raigmore Hospital, it provides practical, emotional and social support for people with cancer and their family and friends.

However, it costs £480,000 a year to run and it relies solely on voluntary donations.

Hunter and his family hope to contribute towards supporting those who benefit from its services when Quintin sets off on his venture on September 6.

Quintin is one of 40 cyclists taking on the Cairngorms challenge, which will see them ascend 30,000 ft over five days, including Glenshee and The Lecht, averaging 100 miles each day.