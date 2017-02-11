Tannadice hitman Tony Andreu believes the arrival of striker Thomas Mikkelsen could galvanise Dundee United’s promotion push.

The Danish newcomer scored a double, with Andreu’s 13th strike of the season sandwiched between them, in the Tangerines’ 3-0 win over Raith Rovers last week.

And, as they prepare to take on promotion rivals Falkirk at The Falkirk Stadium tomorrow, the Frenchman hopes they can carry on from where they left off last week.

“It was good for Thomas to score, because we need as many people as possible to find the net,” said Andreu.

“I was delighted for him because he is a quiet and good guy and a good pro who gives 100% in training.

“As a striker, you need to score to be good in your mind, so those goals were very important for him

“Being new to the team, he has to adapt to us and we have to adapt to him and that takes time.

“But as you could see last week, he played a big part in our victory and, hopefully, will keep improving.”

But it wasn’t just winning that the loanee from Norwich City was so enthused.

“Apart from being a great result, the performance was equally as pleasing,” said Andreu.

“If we are honest with ourselves, the first half could have been better but Thomas getting the opener was crucial.

“And, after scoring twice early in the second half, it gave us some welcome breathing space.”

With Hibs being held by Ayr United, the gap between the leaders and United in second place was pegged back to six points.

But the former Livingston and Hamilton attacker doesn’t feel any additional pressure as they face the fourth-placed Bairns, who trail United by six points.

“For us, every game is a pressure game and all we can do is focus on doing our best and try to win every match.

“From the two previous tight games against Falkirk, we know it won’t be easy.”

That said, Andreu is encouraged by his new side’s recent form.

“Provided we stick to what we did in the last game, trying to play football, I think we have the players to win.

“However, we need to believe in ourselves and give our best and keep working hard.

“We have done that in the last couple of games, which has paid off.”

Undefeated at Tannadice, United’s form on the road has been patchier and, of course, they lost 3-1 on their previous visit to Falkirk.

And with the hosts very much in contention for a play-off place, this is a veritable six-pointer.

Not that the United striker feels the side can’t handle such a scenario.

“We showed at Hibs earlier in the season we can perform in that kind of hostile atmosphere.

“It isn’t about playing away, just a case of being at our best.

“Our fans always turn out in good numbers for these games, which is important to us.”

With leaders Hibs on Scottish Cup duty this weekend, victory would see the deficit cut to three points but that won’t be on the United players’ minds tomorrow.

“To be honest, we don’t really think about Hibs.

“Right now, the focus is solely on winning and, if that reduces the gap, all the better!”