Victim of Dundee abuser Mikie McCash speaks out as he prepares to be released from jail

A second victim of sadistic abuser Mikie McCash has spoken out after the Tele revealed he would be released less than halfway into his prison sentence.

The 28-year-old woman, who has asked not to be named, said she did not believe the personal trainer was capable of change, as she revealed that almost eight years later she is still feeling the impact of his abuse.

McCash was jailed for three years in January 2020 after admitting a string of violent attacks on women in Dundee.

McCash repeatedly attacked four different women over an eight-year period at multiple addresses in the city. He held knives to some of the women’s throats, and punched and spat on others.

The thug also threw a chair and mobile phone at one of his victims.

McCash, who co-founded the Let’s Talk Recovery group, also pulled on the handbrake of a car causing it to swerve, thereby endangering one woman’s life on Forfar Road.

Following appeal, his sentence was cut to 27 months.

However, the Tele revealed yesterday that he is now to be released next Friday, just 13 months into his sentence.

© Police Scotland

The young woman, who was one of the four named in the charges against McCash said that she is beginning to rebuild her life. although it has taken her a long time to get to where she is now.

However, she said that she will never be able to forget what he did to her or to his other victims.

She said: “He has robbed me still of the ability to be an independent, free-thinking woman.

“He controlled me so utterly and completely that I still question my ability to make decisions for myself – I question if I can do certain things, although now I know I am not answerable to anyone.”

‘I don’t believe he will ever change’

The victim said that the four women were in contact with each other and all remained scarred by their experiences at the hands of McCash.

She said: “People read about the hitting and spitting and socks being stuffed down our throats, about him breaking our bones, and about him trying to run us down – but no one can fully understand what it was like to walk in our shoes.

“He has affected our physical health, mental health and has even impacted on us financially.”

“People try to say he is a reformed character – I don’t believe he will ever change, he will do this again.”

The woman said that she believed that McCash had been like this from boyhood and that his abusive behaviour will continue.

She said: “It was made out in court that drugs and steroid changed his personality. That’s simply not the case – he was like that anyway. The drug and steroid taking was only because he wanted to get fitter, his personality stayed the same.”

“I remember the day he came to my mum’s from door clutching a bible to try to make her believe he was a reformed character.

“That was a joke, it was all for show. He even used to make me drop him off at church, it was ridiculous.”

‘It’s like he’s being rewarded’

She also said she had been told as far back as last April, following his appeal against his sentence, that he would be released on January 29 this year.

“I will never understand how admitting to all the things he did allowed him to get a lesser sentence in the first instance, and now it’s been reduced even further so he is being freed having served less than half his sentence,” she added.

“It’s like he is being rewarded for pleading guilty but with no thought given to the impact on us his victims.”

In February last year, the Tele revealed McCash had been attacked in Glenochil Prison, with one victim saying “he got what he deserved”.

In 2017, McCash was the victim of an attack by an off-duty bouncer in a Dundee nightclub, with the assault caught on CCTV (see video below).