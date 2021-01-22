A sadistic abuser who brutalised four different women over several years is being released from prison less than half way through his prison sentence.

Personal trainer Michael McCash, known as Mikie, was jailed for three years in January 2020 after admitting a string of violent attacks on women in Dundee.

Following an appeal, his prison term was reduced from 36 to 27 months, with a supervision order cut to one year from two.

Now the Tele can reveal that he is to be released from prison on January 29 after serving just 13 months of his already reduced sentence.

One of his victims, who has asked to remain anonymous, said she had been sent a letter from the Scottish Prison Service under the victim notification scheme notifying her that Mikie was to be released on January 29.

But the letter, seen by the Tele, stated he could be released up to two days earlier “if there was clear evidence it would help his reintegration into the community”.

The victim, one of the four women named in the charges, said: “It’s absolutely outrageous he’s going to be walking the streets again next week. ”

“I think it’s a joke in all fairness. He pled guilty to the charges which resulted in a lesser sentence of 36 months, for violently attacking four women.

“He then went on to appeal that sentence having it reduced to 27 months, and is now released after only serving 13.

“This is why people don’t come forward about domestic violence, because they go through months to years building a case, reliving the trauma, for the court system to just slap you in the face.

“I don’t understand how you can plead guilty and admit to a crime but constantly have your sentence reduced.”

McCash repeatedly attacked four different women over an eight-year period at multiple addresses in the city. He held knives to some of the women’s throats, and punched and spat on others.

The thug also threw a chair and mobile phone at one of his victims.

McCash, who co-founded the Let’s Talk Recovery group, also pulled on the handbrake of a car causing it to swerve, thereby endangering one woman’s life on Forfar Road.

“We as victims have a life long sentence, our lives are affected forever by the things he’s done. He has still never shown remorse, not even an apology has passed his lips,” she added.

“I hope for the sake of other women and himself that he is rehabilitated, but I don’t believe for a second it could be done in such a short space of time.

“The system has failed us all massively. I’m not afraid of seeing him anymore and I won’t let him control my life or thoughts a second longer than he already has in the past.”

In February last year, the Tele revealed McCash had been attacked in Glenochil Prison, with one victim saying “he got what he deserved”.

McCash was initially told he would be supervised for two years upon release and was issued with non-harassment orders banning him from contacting his four victims for 10 years.

But he will now only be subject to supervision for 12 months after the appeal judge’s ruling.

In 2017, McCash was the victim of an attack by an off-duty bouncer in a Dundee nightclub, with the assault caught on CCTV (see video below).

