IN DETAIL: Mike Towell fight ‘should never have gone ahead’

Dundee boxer “Iron” Mike Towell’s fatal fight should never have gone ahead, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into his death has concluded.

Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull concluded that six “reasonable precautions” could have prevented the fighter’s death in September 2016.

Mr Towell was 25 when he died of a head injury sustained in a British championship bout with Welsh boxer Dale Evans.

The FAI found that Towell’s death could have “realistically” been avoided if he had disclosed epileptic seizures to medics assessing his fitness to fight.

Sheriff Principal Turnbull concluded: “In the words of his mother, boxing was Mr Towell’s life. It was what he lived for.

“Regrettably, it appears that Mr Towell’s love of boxing caused him to ignore the advice of doctors and not to accept the medical condition he had been diagnosed as suffering from.

“It is hard not to conclude that the very drive and commitment to boxing is what led to his untimely death.

“The fight against Mr Evans should never have taken place.”

Towell had been diagnosed with temporal lobe epilepsy in September 2013 after suffering a number of seizures.

But the inquiry, which heard from doctors, nurses, neurologists and boxing experts, found he had failed to disclose the seizures to the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) in November the previous year.

Mr Towell also failed to tell doctors about his diagnosis at annual health checks in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and at pre-fight health checks.

The sheriff principal said: “Had Mr Towell been open and honest with the doctors who carried out his annual BBBC medical examinations, it is highly likely that he would not have been licensed to box from at least 2014 onwards.

“Indeed, it is possible, although not certain, that he may never have been licensed to box professionally.”

However, the sheriff principal also found fault with the procedures laid down by the BBBC, which oversees professional licences, for assessing boxers’ fitness to fight, describing them as “vulnerable” to boxers withholding vital info.

He determined that the BBBC should have followed up with Mr Towell’s GP for his medical records.

The sheriff principal added: “The current system is vulnerable to the withholding and concealing of relevant information by boxers. It is a system which is clearly defective.”

Dale Evans, who retired from boxing in February 2018 citing a growing “worry and fear” about the sport, was not called to give evidence at the FAI.

He was found to be “blameless” for Mr Towell’s death.

Sheriff Turnbull noted: “Although he did not give evidence, I imagine that the events of September 29 2016 will haunt Mr Evans for the rest of his life.

“Whilst I am sure that it will be of little comfort to him, it is important to record that Mr Evans is blameless.

“He participated in a sporting contest and did so in accordance with the rules of boxing.

“As I have said, the fight should never have taken place.

“It did so because Mr Towell deliberately hid his medical condition from the BBBC, and because the BBBC’s systems were reliant upon boxers who were undergoing medical examinations being honest.”

Concluding the FAI, he issued seven recommendations, six for the BBBC and one for the British Medical Association.

He also concluded that a CT scan would not have picked up a bleed in the brain that contributed to Mr Towell’s death.

The report has been sent to the BBBC, who have eight weeks to respond to its findings.

Robert Smith, general secretary of the sporting body said: “We are in receipt of the report and will be considering the recommendations and make any statement in due course.”

Mr Towell’s family could not be reached for comment.

Inquiry findings

Seven recommendations were issued following the inquiry:

That the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) should obtain details of boxers’ GPs.

That the BBBC should consider suspending any boxer who does not provide details.

That the BBBC should send a copy of each boxer’s latest medical examination to GPs to confirm it is accurate.

That the BBBC should revise medical forms to require boxers to disclose details of their GP.

In the case of a boxer applying for or renewing a licence the BBBC should send their medical examination to GPs to confirm accuracy.

That the British Medical Association should encourage members to respond promptly to requests from the BBBC.

That the BBBC should revise its rules so all injuries are immediately reported.

Six ways to avoid tragedy

The inquiry into Mike Towell’s death found six reasonable precautions could have prevented the tragedy. They were: