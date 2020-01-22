Midfielder Scott Banks leaves Dundee United for Crystal Palace

Young midfielder Scott Banks has left Dundee United for English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The 18-year-old was a Tangerines youth academy product and made four first-team appearances this season after impressing on loan at Clyde.

Suitors started circling in the summer, with Palace at the front of the pack chasing the Scotland U/19 international, and a three-year deal has now been confirmed.

United has offered the teenager a deal but he, his family and representatives have decided a switch to the London club would be the best move for him at this stage of his career.

United are thought to be owed at least £200,000 in training compensation as part of the deal.

United sporting director Tony Asghar said: “Everyone here wishes Scott all the best for his future career.

“He is someone who has developed in our academy from an early age and we made him a good offer to remain and continue his development at United.

“It is clear that a move to an English Premier League club has proved very attractive for Scott, his family, and his representatives to turn down.

“I believe Scott has the ability to become a top talent in football and hope that he continues to develop to the level we believe he could have progressed to had he chosen to remain at Dundee United.”

Banks said: “There’s no bigger stage I’d want to play on (than the Premier League). It’s a big step up coming from Scotland.

“When you hear about that interest (from Crystal Palace), you want to pursue that, and push myself to the highest level. So it was a no-brainer that this was the place for me.”