Neil McCann has hailed the quality of midfielder Glen Kamara as his new-look Dundee got off to a winning start in the Betfred Cup.

Fellow new boys Sofien Moussa and Jack Hendry grabbed late goals as the Dark Blues secured a dramatic win at Raith Rovers that saw all three of the game’s goals come inside the final 10 minutes.

But, over the piece, it was former Arsenal kid Kamara who stole the limelight with an impressive display.

“Glen’s a class act, that’s why we brought him here,” said Neil of the 21-year-old Finn.

“He’s obviously gone under the radar and people were wondering who he was, but he’s a player I saw and he was exactly the type I was looking for, for that position.

“We’ve probably got three guys in the squad who can play that position but he showed why we’ve got him at Dundee. He’s a real intelligent player.”

The Group C clash looked to be heading for a draw and a bonus point penalty shoot-out until substitute Moussa grabbed the opener in the 82nd minute to mark his debut.

In the final minute of the 90, though, Lewis Vaughan struck the equaliser and penalties looked on again.

Hendry headed home in the second minute of time added on, however, and despite admitting he was unhappy with a lot of aspects of the overall performance, the gaffer was delighted with his players’ will to win.

“I was really pleased that when we lost the goal we took the ball back, we weren’t feeling sorry for ourselves, and we wanted to get up the park and go for the winner. I was delighted with that aspect of the game.

“I think we showed a bit of character. We’ve been working hard on our mindset in pre-season. Even in training everything is geared towards winning.

We’ve got a wee thing going within the club, I’ll not go into too much detail, but you get rewarded if you win, even games in training.”