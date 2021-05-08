Mid Scotland and Fife list returns four Conservative, two Labour and one Green MSP

Scottish Conservatives have won four seats, Labour two and the Greens one in Mid Scotland and Fife.

The result of the regional vote secured seats as additional members for Murdo Fraser, Liz Smith, Dean Lockhart and Alexander Stewart for the Conservatives.

Alex Rowley and Claire Baker were returned as MSPs for Labour.

And Mark Ruskell was named as the additional member for the Greens.

Results were declared shortly before 7pm in Glenrothes by Fife Council chief executive and returning officer Steve Grimmond.

The Mid Scotland and Fife region takes in Perthshire North, Stirling, Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, North East Fife, Mid Fife and Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline and Clackmannanshire and Dunblane.

It accounts for seven of the 56 list seats.

Votes cast, allocated once constituency votes are counted to help make the parliament more accountable, were: