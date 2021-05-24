Micky Mellon set to leave Dundee United

Micky Mellon is set to leave Dundee United after less than one year in the Tannadice hot seat.

Mellon arrived at United in July 2020 and was tasked with steering them to Premiership safety in his first season.

The 49-year-old achieved his aim – and also led his Tangerines to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

However, Courier Sport understands Mellon’s Tayside stay is coming to an end.

With one year remaining on his contract, there are details to be thrashed out between the club and the outgoing gaffer.

But there is not thought to be any impediment to a swift separation, which is likely to be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

🗣 "I was delighted to get the opportunity today. When you're younger you always want to be the captain for your team." 🎥 Hear from manager Micky Mellon and Lawrence Shankland after our final game of the season away at St Mirren.#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/CON3mdDffM — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) May 16, 2021

Mellon, who reaffirmed his commitment to United just weeks ago, has been linked with Doncaster Rovers and a return to Tranmere in the last two months.

He will soon be free to make his next move, which will more than likely be to a club in England, where he spent his entire career until moving to Tannadice.