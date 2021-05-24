Monday, May 24th 2021 Show Links
Micky Mellon set to leave Dundee United

By Sean Hamilton
May 24, 2021, 7:07 pm Updated: May 24, 2021, 8:47 pm
© Shutterstock FeedMicky Mellon's time at Dundee United is set to end.
Micky Mellon is set to leave Dundee United after less than one year in the Tannadice hot seat.

Mellon arrived at United in July 2020 and was tasked with steering them to Premiership safety in his first season.

The 49-year-old achieved his aim – and also led his Tangerines to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Mellon after his United side’s 3-0 Scottish Cup quarter final win over Aberdeen.

However, Courier Sport understands Mellon’s Tayside stay is coming to an end.

With one year remaining on his contract, there are details to be thrashed out between the club and the outgoing gaffer.

But there is not thought to be any impediment to a swift separation, which is likely to be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

Mellon, who reaffirmed his commitment to United just weeks ago, has been linked with Doncaster Rovers and a return to Tranmere in the last two months.

He will soon be free to make his next move, which will more than likely be to a club in England, where he spent his entire career until moving to Tannadice.

