Disney fans in Dundee have been revealed as the worst culprits when it comes to overdue items at the library.

New figures provided to the Tele show that Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas and Disney’s Christmas Favourites were loaned out by Central Library in December 2008.

However, they have failed to return and top the list of the most overdue DVDs across the city.

The Central Library is owed eight of the top 10 most overdue library DVDs in Dundee. The most overdue books in the city also belong to the Wellgate-based library.

As well as the two Disney festive features, Central Library continues to wait for six DVDs loaned out in 2009.

They include High School Musical, Wanted and animated movie Ice Age.

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee explained: “We want our customers to continue to use our services and if anyone is anxious about returning long overdue items, get in touch with your local library.”

Anne Boleyn by Joanna Deddy and Jean Plaidy’s Milady Charlotte haven’t been returned since being issued in January 2010.

Other books on the overdue list include History of British Serial Killing by David Wilson, leased out in Fintry, Tickle Tickle by Helen Oxenbury and Doing the Animal Bop by Jan Omerod, both lent out from Coldside.

Music fans have also been struggling to return CDs to Blackness Library.

No Roots by Faithless, Whatever People Say I Am That’s What I’m Not by the Arctic Monkeys and Down in Albion by Babyshambles top the list of most overdue albums — having been loaned out in January 2011.

Coldside Library is also still to receive their copies of Willie Nelson’s Countryman, Back in the World by Paul McCartney and Human Condition by Richard Ashcroft.

Library users outwith Dundee seem to be even more reluctant to return what they’ve borrowed.

Three books loaned out in July 1999 from AK Bell Library in Perth still have not been brought back.

And Montrose Library is still waiting on its copy of Mary Poppins to be returned from March 2005.