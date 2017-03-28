The son of a Dundee musician has paid tribute to his “completely selfless” dad after he lost his fight with cancer.

Father-of-two Mick Kilbride died after suffering from myeloma, a rare bone marrow disease.

The Newport-on-Tay man, 54, was a well-known figure on the Dundee music scene, as well as being recognised as one of Scotland’s finest sound technicians working with acts including The Who and Kenny Rogers.

Mick’s son Liam Vincent-Kilbride, 22, today described his dad as his “idol”.

Liam said: “He really was an amazing dad. He protected and cared for us all so much.

“He was the comedian of the household and always had a joke standing by.

“I could never get over how intelligent he was and how many, sometimes useless, fascinating facts he knew on every possible topic.

“He introduced me to music, to engineering, to books, films, video games and he turned me into the music-loving, film buff, complete geek that I am today.”

Liam added: “The way he played guitar inspired me to be the musician and performer I am.

“He was an entertainer at heart and maybe he didn’t get to truly show his full potential but when he played, he was my idol.

“Even in his last few months, he wanted me to succeed. He never wanted me to falter and worry about him and was always wanting me to press on and work towards my goals.

“He was completely selfless and I’ll always respect him for that. He loved us all and we loved him.”

Mick was well known as a guitarist with Dundee punk legends The Eddies, while also giving guitar lessons to hundreds of music lovers.

He was diagnosed with myeloma in 2016 but continued to work as a sound engineer as well as performing.

But Mick eventually had to bow out as his health deteriorated. He died on March 21.

Mick and his wife Donna also worked extensively in producing music for a number of initiatives for the charity Down’s Syndrome Scotland.

Promoter John Cruickshanks, of Beat Generator, knew and worked with Mick for 23 years.

He said: “Mick really would have done anything for anyone. He was looked upon as one of the best sound engineers in Scotland and worked with some of the best bands in the country and the world.

“All the bands knew him and loved working with him because they knew he would get things spot on. Mick was a really popular guy and he was a proper family man.

“He worked with so many bands and artists but you would never hear him brag about it.”

John added: “Nothing was ever too much work for him. He’ll be remembered as just a really nice guy and he will be sadly missed.”

Mick is survived by his wife Donna and sons Liam and Sam and they would like to thank staff at the Haematology Unit at Ninewells Hospital.

His funeral will be a private service.