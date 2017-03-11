The company behind one of Dundee’s biggest business success stories has called for local firms to sign their apprentices up for one of its training schemes.

Tyre manufacturer Michelin revealed there are currently 14 apprenticeship spaces available at its training school in the city.

John Reid, the company’s general manager, said there were currently 63 of Michelin’s own apprentices going through the scheme.

He said: “These are all local youngsters who are employed by Michelin and will end up in our own workshop. However, we also offer apprentice positions to young people from other companies.

“At the moment, there are 14 spaces available and we would love to hear from local companies who would like to put their young employees on our scheme.

“We have fantastic training facilities here and we want to make sure we use them to their full capacity.”

Mr Reid said Michelin could offer training in mechanical and electrical engineering, robotics and pneumatics as well as other engineering-based subjects. He added: “We also offer French lessons to our apprentices.

“Being a French-based company, we feel it’s important to do this as some of our computer programmes and other documentation can still be in French.”

Mr Reid added that Michelin remains one of the biggest employers in the city and is committed to providing employment and training for local people.

He explained: “We have just begun implementing a new £15 million curing workshop for our tyres.

“This is effectively where our tyres are cooked.

“This is an electronic process that will allow us to continue to produce a bigger selection of tyres, allowing us to keep up with demand and keep our factory in Dundee competitive in the international market.”

Mr Reid said the first part of the new plant would be installed in May and another 32 similar machines would be installed over the next 18 months until the new workshop is complete.

He added: “This is an exciting development for us and will help to future proof our Dundee factory.

“It’s part of our long-term plans for Dundee.”