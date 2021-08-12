Michelin-starred Fife restaurant forced to suspend lunch service due to staff shortages

A Michelin-starred restaurant in Fife has announced it will close its lunchtime operation due to staff shortages.

The Peat Inn in on Collier Row, Cupar, will continue to cater for residents of the restaurant with rooms and will remain open to the public for evening dinner service, however, lunchtime services will be suspended for the foreseeable.

Restaurant owners Geoffrey and Katherine Smeddle made the decision following current staff shortages, which have made it impossible to cover two services each day.

The couple, who have been running the venue for 15 years, have been actively recruiting for new staff members to join their team for more than four months now since reopening in April.

As a result, the owners hope the new operating hours will safeguard the wellbeing and mental health of the current team.

Chefs: our team has very low turnover, I routinely have loyal individuals stay for 3,4,5,6 years, who grow and move around- and up!- the kitchen. Same for front of house. So come on and push that door open. We are ready to help you take the next step https://t.co/Dk2iW6tjyx — Geoffrey Smeddle (@geoffreysmeddle) July 9, 2021

The venue will now only be open Tuesday to Saturday evenings, outwith catering for residents.

Katherine said: “It has been a very stressful time for the hospitality industry during the pandemic.

“Since reopening in April, we have struggled to recruit the staffing levels we require at The Peat Inn. Over the last 15 years of running the business, we have never had so few applicants for our vacancies.

“The welfare and mental health of our employees has always been our priority and with no additional support for the team we decided we would reduce the workload by suspending our lunch service.”

Not alone

The move comes soon after fellow Fife restaurateur Billy Boyter announced he will be moving his team at The Cellar in Anstruther to a four-day working week come January 2022.

Geoffrey added: “In the past, there has been a perception that working in the hospitality industry is renowned for long hours, but just because it has always been this way in the past doesn’t mean it needs to continue.

“Our business is only as good as the team we have running it and we value each and every one of our team and that’s why we are putting them first.

Over the last 15 years of running the business, we have never had so few applicants for our vacancies.” Katherine Smeddle.

“With the school exam results announced we want young adults to know that working in the hospitality industry can be a great career choice, and our industry is changing, with employers addressing a sustainable work-life balance.”

Disappointed customers

Customers took to the firm’s social media pages to express their thoughts on the new opening hours, with some in support, and some against the move.

The team have been actively contacting all bookings affected, however haven’t managed to contact everyone booked in, with some diners finding out that their reservation may need to be altered via a social media post shared last night.

Izzy Duff wrote: “I already have a booking for lunch in September. Whilst I totally understand the decision I am disappointed that I found out about this by chance rather than being contacted.”

Others in favour of the move commended the business owners for taking care of their staff in light of the current situation.

“Great to see more businesses taking their staff’s welfare seriously, yes chef,” wrote Graeme Braid.

Margaret Stevenson, another customer in favour of the move, said: “Difficult decision but putting your excellent staff first is admirable. Very much looking forward to our return stay in September.”

Katherine added: “We know we may have disappointed customers that have been looking forward to having lunch with us at The Peat Inn, but we want to say thank you to everyone who has been so understanding of our decision to put our staff first.

“We hope that we will be able to re-open our lunch service at some point in the future but until we can increase our award-winning team, we will continue to take exceptional care of our residential guests and of course our evening diners.”

For more on hospitality…