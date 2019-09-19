Michelin-starred chef who took part in Netflix cooking show taking the reins at Dundee’s Italian Grill

One of Scotland’s youngest Michelin-starred chefs has taken the reins at a city centre restaurant.

Graham Campbell, who took part in popular Netflix cooking show The Final Table, has joined Italian Grill on City Square as head chef, under owners Jonathan and Martine Horne.

The eatery, which offers Italian cuisine with a Scottish twist, was originally a council tax office before being transformed into the 150-cover restaurant five years ago.

Now they are hoping for even more success with the addition of Graham – who is no stranger to Dundee after being head chef and then part owner of Castlehill on Exchange Street.

Graham said: “I am delighted to be on board here at this fantastic Dundee restaurant where I am confident I can enhance the superb reputation it has earned over the past five years.

“Although I am actually from Oban, Dundee is my culinary home and I am well known here, having been head chef and then part-owner of Castlehill Restaurant in Exchange Street for four years.”

Graham achieved small screen fame with his role as one of only two British chefs on The Final Table – which he believes has helped his career even more.

He said: “Taking part in The Final Table was a phenomenal experience for me, and I am still honoured to have been the only Scottish chef selected to take part.

“I am now more than happy to return to Dundee, which holds many happy food memories, to continue my career here at Italian Grill.”

Owner Jonathan said: “Graham joining us is a huge asset to our business at this time, as we gear up for the traditionally busy autumn period, which seems to lead into the festive season earlier and earlier each year!

“This is certainly no bad thing, and already we are experiencing a boost in bookings.”