Michelin site to be turned into food distribution hub during coronavirus outbreak

The former Michelin site in Dundee is to be transformed into an emergency food distribution hub during the coronavirus lockdown.

Planning is well underway for setting the site up, which will help make sure no one in the city goes hungry during the global pandemic.

John Reid, factory manager at Michelin Dundee, said: “Everyone is ready to do what they can to help.

“There’s a real enthusiasm from our employees to get involved and to contribute to their communities.

“I never doubted that would be the case and once again I am proud of the Michelin Dundee team.”

On top of this, Dundee City Council is looking at how it can help families who qualify for school clothing grants or free school meal entitlement from April 13, the day the new school term is due to resume.

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, said: “Our new helpline is initially targeted at those particular individuals who are shielding themselves against the virus, and have no access to vital supplies.

“It is important that we can provide a safety net for these vulnerable people who are following national medical advice.

“This will include supplies where necessary and also access support that could help with any financial or benefit problems.

“I am impressed by the way agencies and staff are pulling together in Dundee to tackle the impact that coronavirus is making on our communities.

“Michelin has been extremely supportive and being able to locate our central distribution facility at the site will help provide an effective major logistical operation.

“We are also seeing hundreds of volunteers coming forward.

“Our communities are facing an unprecedented challenge and we are providing a strong Dundee response.”

As well as the new food distribution hub, a new internet portal is also being launched (www.taysidecares.co.uk), which aims to help all members of the public across Tayside during the coronavirus outbreak.

Members of the public are also being encouraged to use the council’s online services, as well as email and telephone (01382 433129 for general enquiries or 01382 431205 for council tax, council tax reduction or housing benefit enquiries).

The council’s website will also have details of what support is available during the outbreak as well.

