Michelin site could become ‘creative campus’ but focus should be on jobs, says union leader

The chairman of Dundee Trades Union Council has said the focus should remain on replacing lost jobs at Michelin, as new images of the revamped site were released.

Scottish Enterprise and Dundee City Council, along with the French tyre company, have entered into a partnership to turn the site into a world-class innovation hub in a bid to replace the 850 jobs lost with the end of tyre production.

They are equal partners in the newly formed Michelin-Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) which will focus on sustainable transport and low-carbon energy.

Mike Arnott, Dundee Trades Union Council chairman said: “It’s important sites like this are re-invented to ensure that sustainable manufacturing positions are created for the future.

“Our aim is to ensure the focus remains on replacing as many jobs as possible that were lost with like-for-like high quality, highly paid manufacturing roles.”

Michelin factory manager John Reid, who was recently named chief executive of MSIP, said the potential for the site is enormous.

“Michelin has invested heavily in this site over the last few years, spending about £90 million to create a factory that had another 10 to 15 years in front of it,” he said. “The site wasn’t being run down – investments were being made right up to the closure announcement.

“Key offerings from us are infrastructure and space and also a very talented workforce.

“When we repurpose this site, we hope that some of the talent will be retained or workers who have found other opportunities will want to return.”

The MSIP vision is to split the 32-hectare site into three sections.

The current production and manufacture buildings will be used for advanced manufacturing and could accommodate hundreds of jobs.

In the centre of the site will be an innovation campus, with a large skills academy and space for start-ups. At the north of the site there is green space for bespoke buildings for cutting-edge technology such as hydrogen production.

Mr Reid said the ambition is to attract companies to the site as soon as possible – ideally before tyre production ends in June.