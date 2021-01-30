Michelin Guide: Local restaurants recommended by the directory providing takeaway or at home experiences

You may not be able to go out and enjoy Michelin-starred food right now, but some restaurants will bring their delights to the comforts of your home.

The 2021 Michelin Guide is now out – the most eagerly awaited publication by top restaurants every year.

In Monday’s big reveal, 10 establishments in Scotland either earned or held on to the coveted stars handed out by the most respected restaurant guide in the world.

When it comes to fine dining, recognition in the form of a Michelin star is the most sought after and it can take many years to be awarded one.

Along with innovation, restaurants must display incredible consistency to be given the coveted award.

But once you receive a star, or two, or sometimes three, that doesn’t set you up for life and each chef has to work equally as hard to maintain their status annually.

Monday’s ceremony was held virtually, and was hosted by Davina McCall. She revealed who the newcomers in the Michelin Guide 2021 were, with the accompanying new app launched shortly after the ceremony affirming those who had maintained their “star standards”.

However, as well as awarding stars to eateries, the Michelin Guide also recommends a number of top restaurants, many of which are in our area.

Of course, as we are currently in a nationwide lockdown you cannot get out to visit these fantastic venues, but many are offering delivery and takeaway services for you to enjoy their amazing cuisine at home.

However, you don’t need to worry about finding them as we have done the hard work and listed them all below…

Dundee

Tayberry – Broughty Ferry

Based in Broughty Ferry, the Tayberry is offering a great choice on their menu as well as some set meal options. Starters are priced from £6, mains from £16 and desserts are either £7 or £8.

There’s also a range of sides, a kids menu, and drinks including cocktails, wine, beer and mocktails available to purchase, too.

Visit their website to order.

Its an absolute pleasure to be a part of this great guide! Well done to the whole team!#michelin #dundee #proud Posted by The Tayberry Restaurant on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Fife

The Newport – Newport

Among the ever-changing Newport @ Home offering at The Newport is a three-course tasting menu for two.

Priced at £50 per person, there is also an option to add a three cheese selection with house accompaniments for an additional £12 or £20 for wine recommendations.

View the full menu option and order by visiting their website.

Our delicious Wellingtons return for 2021 this February. Choose your 2 course menu & order now! 📦Available to… Posted by The Newport Restaurant on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Haar at Home – St Andrews

There is a wide variety of different dishes available to order from Haar at Home, including luxury boxes and a surf and turf.

They have also just launched a five-course tasting menu experience which starts at £99.95 and are also running a professionals series which sees owner Dean Banks team up with some of the UK’s most talented chefs to bring you exclusive boxes.

Visit their website to view what’s available and to place your order.

Check out our brand new 3-course luxury surf and turf 🥩🦐Enjoy a special luxury meal box prepared by Masterchef… Posted by Haar at Home on Saturday, January 9, 2021

The Wee Restaurant – North Queensferry

Based in North Queensferry, The Wee Restaurant is offering delivery or pick-up on their extensive menu.

From wines and spirits, to starters, not to mention mains, desserts, a cheese course and sides, there’s plenty of dishes for you and your household to try out.

Deliveries can be organised by logging on to their website here.

Order page live on webpage until 5pm tomorrow for ordering for this Friday. www.theweerestaurant.co.uk Posted by The Wee Restaurant on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Kinneuchar Inn – Kilconquhar

Kinneuchar at Home has been launched by the Kilconquhar-based inn and as well as dinner options, they also have a breakfast box available.

Collection of the boxes is available on Fridays from 11am to 2pm outside the inn and showcases a range of local producers.

Visit their Facebook page to order.

Nice to be featured in the Michelin guide. Posted by Kinneuchar Inn on Friday, January 29, 2021

Perth & Kinross

Ballintaggart – Grantully

Ballintaggart at Home has a wide range of meals available which must be ordered in advance with only a limited number available each weekend.

As well as three-course dinners, customers can also purchase products including spirits, bakes, store cupboard goods and more on their website.

Check out what’s on offer here.

N E W. P E R T H. C O L L E C T I O N. P O I N T.for Ballintaggart at Home.Just before we close the order book for… Posted by Ballintaggart on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

