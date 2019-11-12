Michael Parkinson set for chat at Dundee venue this weekend

One of Britain’s most loved chat-show hosts is set to hit the Whitehall Theatre this Saturday.

Tickets for an Evening with Michael Parkinson are still on sale ahead of this weekend’s show.

The 84-year-old had been scheduled to appear earlier this summer but was forced to cancel the show due to ill health.

Parkinson has interviewed some of the greatest entertainers and performers in recent memory including Muhammad Ali and Nelson Mandela. The much-revered broadcaster will now be in the hot seat taking the questions.

Audiences across the UK have been getting a unique insight into his career which spanned two centuries and more than 2,000 interviews with some of the world’s most influential people.

Organisers have promised a “truly special night” as Parkinson and his son Mike hit the stage.

For more information on tickets please visit www.dundeebox.co.uk.