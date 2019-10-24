Michael Kiwanuka’s Dundee gig cancelled due to scheduling problems

Michael Kiwanuka’s “intimate” gig in Dundee has been cancelled due to scheduling problems.

The singer-songwriter was due to play at Clarks on Lindsay Street on October 27.

The event was in collaboration with Assai Records.

A post on Michael’s Twitter said: “Due to scheduling problems Michael’s intimate release show in Dundee with @Assai_UK is cancelled.

Due to scheduling problems Michael’s intimate release show in Dundee with @Assai_UK is cancelled. All fans will receive an exclusive signed print and tickets are still available for the Edinburgh show on 28th https://t.co/oY5KRJMhd7. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.

mkhq pic.twitter.com/ClLTwR9zmu — Michael Kiwanuka (@michaelkiwanuka) October 24, 2019

“All fans will receive an exclusive signed print and tickets are still available for the Edinburgh show on 28th. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Tickets to his Edinburgh show can be purchased here.