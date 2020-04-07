Michael Gove self-isolating after family member displays ‘mild’ coronavirus symptoms

Michael Gove has become the latest member of the government to go into self-isolation because of the coronavirus.

It is understood the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster is quarantining at home in accordance with official guidance after a member of his family displayed “mild” symptoms.

He is said to be continuing to work as normal regardless.

Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, tweeted: “Many thanks for kind messages. In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday. I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal.”